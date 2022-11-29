Snow impacting our Tuesday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are seeing the heaviest snow in our western counties and towns. The snow band will continue to move towards the east which will allow all of Siouxland to see some snow fall today. The highest snowfall amounts will be in our northern towns and counties with the rest of Siouxland seeing anywhere from a trace to 5 inches.

Temperatures this morning are all in the twenties and low 30s with our wind up to 25 to 30 miles per hour which will cause visibility issues this morning as the snow falls across the region. This morning we have reports of slick and snow-covered roads across western Siouxland.

If you are traveling this morning, use caution and leave early to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination incase traffic is bad.

For today, all of Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm. Throughout the day the snow band will move through the region and our temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s with feels like temperatures in the teens thanks to the wind up to 30 miles per hour. Snowfall rates can be up to an inch to half an inch per hour.

Tonight, the snow moves out, but the temperatures get cold. We are forecasting teens and feels like temperatures in the single digits and below zero in some spots. Wind will also be up to 25 to 30 miles per hour as well. Clouds will stick around tonight but clearing will happen overnight.

I will have more details on News 4 Today and in the video attached below!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory for all of Siouxland Tuesday
Woman struck and killed by semi near North Sioux City, according to Department of Public Safety

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory for all of Siouxland Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory for all of Siouxland Tuesday
Mild Monday, but snow is in the forecast Tuesday
Mild Monday, but snow is in the forecast Tuesday
Storm Team 4 Future Track Elizabeth
Freezing drizzle and snow chances on the way