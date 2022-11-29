Snow impacting our Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are seeing the heaviest snow in our western counties and towns. The snow band will continue to move towards the east which will allow all of Siouxland to see some snow fall today. The highest snowfall amounts will be in our northern towns and counties with the rest of Siouxland seeing anywhere from a trace to 5 inches.

Temperatures this morning are all in the twenties and low 30s with our wind up to 25 to 30 miles per hour which will cause visibility issues this morning as the snow falls across the region. This morning we have reports of slick and snow-covered roads across western Siouxland.

If you are traveling this morning, use caution and leave early to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination incase traffic is bad.

For today, all of Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm. Throughout the day the snow band will move through the region and our temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s with feels like temperatures in the teens thanks to the wind up to 30 miles per hour. Snowfall rates can be up to an inch to half an inch per hour.

Tonight, the snow moves out, but the temperatures get cold. We are forecasting teens and feels like temperatures in the single digits and below zero in some spots. Wind will also be up to 25 to 30 miles per hour as well. Clouds will stick around tonight but clearing will happen overnight.

I will have more details on News 4 Today and in the video attached below!

