Snow moves out as colder air moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of snow across Siouxland with some of the higher amounts coming down in northern Siouxland with a lot of places picking up 2 to 4 inches of snow while southern Siouxland got in on more of the freezing drizzle.

Road conditions will continue to be affected into tonight so continue to give yourself extra time if you have to head out.

This system is moving out of Siouxland and we’ll see clearing skies and colder conditions move in tonight with lows in the low teens although wind chills will be down around zero.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Wednesday but it will be breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday night will be another cold night as lows settle into the single digits.

A south wind will then kick in on Thursday and that starts to bring in milder conditions as highs should reach to around 40.

Friday will be even warmer yet with highs near 50 under a partly cloudy sky.

It gets cooler again this weekend.

I'll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

