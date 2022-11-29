South Sioux City High School undergoes routine K9 scan

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The halls of South Sioux City High School were filled with law enforcement officers Monday as they did a routine K9 school scan.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the use of drug-detecting dogs is authorized by the board of education. It is meant as a way to deter students from using, possessing, or transferring illegal, controlled or dangerous substances on school property.

The district says school officials accompanied officers during the search of main hallways while students remained in their classrooms. At no time were students in close proximity to the dogs or officers while the search was conducted.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.