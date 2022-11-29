South Sioux City High School undergoes routine K9 scan

Local law enforcement does a K9 scan at South Sioux City High School.
Local law enforcement does a K9 scan at South Sioux City High School.(South Sioux City Community Schools)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The halls of South Sioux City High School were filled with law enforcement officers Monday as they did a routine K9 school scan.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the use of drug-detecting dogs is authorized by the board of education. It is meant as a way to deter students from using, possessing, or transferring illegal, controlled or dangerous substances on school property.

The district says school officials accompanied officers during the search of main hallways while students remained in their classrooms. At no time were students in close proximity to the dogs or officers while the search was conducted.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants

Latest News

USD to have fully accredited Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program
Kevin Negaard playing catch
Negaard with ‘Wanna Have a Catch’ donating kidney, fundraiser will continue
Lyle Frisch was taken into custody in Norfolk, Neb. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Norfolk, NE police arrest man on multiple warrants
Sioux City Fire Rescue takes part in ‘No Shave Movember’