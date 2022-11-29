Two vehicle accident claims life of Estherville, IA woman

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - Authorities in Emmet County have released details into a two-vehicle head-on collision in the morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 27, that claimed the life of an Estherville, Iowa woman.

Sheriff Mike Martens said it involved a northbound vehicle driven by 61-year-old Kathleen Forstrom of Estherville and a southbound vehicle driven by 66-year-old Randy Clabaugh of Independence, Minnesota.

One person had to be extricated from the wreckage.

Forstrom was pronounced dead at the scene; Clabaugh and a passenger in his vehicle, 63-year-old Anna Clabaugh, were taken to a local hospital.

The collision took place shortly after 9 a.m. on Iowa Highway 4 about a mile south of the Iowa/Minnesota border.

