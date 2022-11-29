Uhde sentenced in death of Estherville, IA man

Connor Uhde
Connor Uhde(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - One of the two men convicted in the 2021 death of David McDowell of Estherville, Iowa, has been sentenced.

Connor Uhde will serve 25 years in jail on an attempted murder charge. He also received a 10-year sentence on a charge of kidnapping in the third degree. That sentence is to be served concurrent with the attempted murder charge.

Uhde entered an Alford plea to the reduced charges a week before he was scheduled to go to trial. It was part of a plea deal in exchange for him testifying against Cee Jay Van Der Wilt, a co-defendant.

Van Der Wilt was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a recent trial, however, jurors indicated they didn’t believe Uhde’s testimony was consistent with other witnesses.

Van Der Wilt is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6. He faces up to five years in prison.

