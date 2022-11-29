USD to have fully accredited Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program

(KEVN)
By Amy Buster
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - The Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Education, (COA), granted the University of South Dakota’s full accreditation for their Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP). The program will allow nursing students graduating with RNs to also become certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.

“This initial accreditation signifies that our Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program has met or exceeded the established national standards for nurse anesthesia educational quality. The curriculum incorporates simulation experiences in our state-of-the-art simulation lab designed with the students in mind. This enables students to practice skills, develop competencies and reinforce didactic knowledge in a safe and controlled environment,” stated Shauna Rich Jacobson, the program’s inaugural director.

Classes for the program will start in the spring semester of 2023. Currently, USD is the only public university in the state to offer the DNAP degree.

“Our program offers several strengths: small class sizes, affordability, clinically relevant faculty and invaluable clinical sites and preceptors. This allows for personal attention and quality advising relationships and strong interprofessional clinical relationships that enhance the student experience,” explained Rich Jacobson.

The program has an initial accreditation period of five years, with reaccreditation scheduled in 2028 for an additional 10 years.

For more information on the program go to www.usd.edu/Academics/Graduate-Programs/Nurse-Anesthesia-Practice.

