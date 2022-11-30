A brief warm-up coming along with windy conditions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The sunshine returned today but warmth certainly did not as highs were only able to get into the low 20s for most of us.

Lows tonight will be chilly although the lows that will be in the single digits and teens will happen by midnight or so and then temperatures will be slowly on the rise under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be a warmer day but also very windy with highs in the low 40s and those winds gusting to nearly 40 miles per hour at times.

Friday will be a transition day as highs will make it into the mid 40s by the middle of the day, but then a cold front will swing through causing temperatures to be dropping during the afternoon with gusty northwesterly winds coming along with that colder air.

Saturday is looking quite sunny but cool with highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday is another day of warming with highs heading into the low 40s.

What else lies ahead on this temperature roller coaster?

