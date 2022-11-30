Cherokee, IA thrift store that helps victims of abuse expanding its building

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - For victims of sexual assault, recovery can be a long and difficult process.

One Siouxland nonprofit is hoping their upcoming building expansion will allow them to better serve these victims, and northwest Iowa as a whole.

New Leaf in Cherokee has been helping people across northwest Iowa for decades.

“Just because it’s in Cherokee doesn’t mean that we, this store of New Leaf, doesn’t support everyone in 19 counties in Northwest Iowa,” said Stephanie Henrich, Executive Director for Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault. “Because we’ll help anybody in that area.”

The thrift shop is owned by Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, or CAASA, and was originally established as a way to provide for survivors who might be relocating. And while survivors are still their main focus, they’ve grown to helping anyone who needs it.

“The community can come in here when they can’t afford a $5-600 couch,” said Henrich. “They can come in here and get it for a lesser price. So it serves the community, but it also serves the survivors. People can call New Leaf, and they can ask, you know, ‘I am a survivor of this,’ or if they need help, a lot of times they’ll just give me a call, and we’ll help them. You know, if they need an extra bed or something for their home, we’ll give that to them.”

Additionally, all profits from New Leaf go back to CAASA.

Wednesday morning, the shop officially broke ground on a new expansion that will extend the width of the building by 20 feet. It was made possible after New Leaf was one of 24 recipients chosen to receive a Nonprofit Innovation Fund Grant from the state.

“It’s going to give us a lot more room,” said Henrich. “It’s going to give us the ability to bring in more used furniture for the public and for the survivors. And it’s going to give more operational funds for CAASA, which, that’s what we need to continue to keep on going.”

Leaders are hopeful that the project will be complete by the end of summer 2023.

New Leaf is always looking for donations, and if you live in northwest Iowa and have furniture you’d be willing to donate, they would be happy to accept it. You can learn more about CAASA and its mission here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.