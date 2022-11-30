City of Norfolk, Nebraska says water main may cause discolored water

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Norfolk, Neb. says they have experienced a water main break that may cause water to be discolored.

In a news release, the city says a main break on Benjamin Ave. Tuesday night may cause water to look discolored, but say the water is bacteria free and safe to use.

City staff will begin flushing hydrants in the affected areas on Nov. 30.

If you experience discolored water, the city asks you to contact the Water Division, 402-844-2210.

