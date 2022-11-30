Couple in Sioux City celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A couple in Sioux City celebrated being together for over seven decades, and they shared with us some advice they’ve learned over the years.

Ben and Betty Shapiro celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary, Wednesday, Nov. 30. Ben and Betty first met on a blind date that his brother set up.

It was love at first sight. And10 months later, they were married at the Paxton Hotel in Omaha on Nov. 30, 1947.

When asked what their secret was to a long marriage, Betty said “we don’t have a secret.”

“It’s just a matter of being honest with each other and being true to each other and listen to one another and have respect for one another and be honest,” said Betty.

Ben and Betty had four children, with many grandchildren to follow.

Ben also shared his advice for married couples.

“Every marriage should be an example for their brothers, sisters, or their children. They’ve got to live the life that they say they are living,” said Ben.

After living in Sioux City, they moved to The Heritage two years ago.

They plan to celebrate their anniversary with a dinner, Thursday night.

