Former Woodbury County Sheriff withdraws name for board of supervisors position

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dave Drew, the former sheriff for Woodbury County, has announced he is withdrawing his name from the open Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.

“Teaching police science at WITCC and overseeing the Regional Law Enforcement Academy is where my heart is,” said Drew in a written statement. “I believe the county would be better served with a fresh face representing voters.”

During the recent elections, Rocky De Witt ran against Jackie Smith for Iowa State Senate District 1 and won. De Witt was previously a Woodbury County Supervisor, which means his seat will become vacant once he is sworn in.

Previously, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said a special committee of the county auditor, attorney and treasurer would meet to decide if they wish to appoint someone to the vacancy or hold a special election.

“If the committee chooses to do an appointment, then the citizens or the voters of Woodbury County have an option of trying to petition for a special election,” said Gill in a press conference earlier in November.

During that press conference, Gill said he would have chosen Drew to take over for the last two years of De Witt’s term. But now Drew has announced he is not interested in the position.

I’m going to withdraw my name from the Board of Supervisor position. I have been mulling it over for a few weeks and decided I served in the greatest elected office in Woodbury County, serving as sheriff, and my time is over as an elected official. I’ve enjoyed the last two years away from public life, spending more time with my wife, traveling and spoiling our grandkids. Teaching police science at WITCC and overseeing the Regional Law Enforcement Academy is where my heart is. I believe the county would be better served with a fresh face representing the voters. Thank you to everyone for all the support over the years!

