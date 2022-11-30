IA, NE, SD governors among group urging removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - A total of 21 governors, including Siouxlands three governors, are urging congressional leadership to remove and prohibit the Biden Administrations COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” said the letter sent to congressional leaders.
The letter highlights four pieces of data on why the mandate should be removed:
- On October 8, 2022, U.S. Army National Guard Chief of Staff Major General Rich Baldwin explained that the National Guard missed its recruiting target by 10% and announced that 7,500 members left service.
- On September 21, 2022, Deputy Chief of the Army National Guard Strength Maintenance Division Anson Smith revealed that the National Guard was preparing to discharge approximately 14,000 soldiers in the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
- On October 10, 2022, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth revealed that the Army failed its recruitment goal by 25% falling 15,000 recruits short of the target.
- As of November 15, 2022, the Armed Forces discharged 8,000 Active Duty members since the implementation of the Biden vaccine mandate.
A full list of the governors who signed this letter can be seen below:
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little
- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
- Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
- Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
