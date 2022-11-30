IA, NE, SD governors among group urging removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - A total of 21 governors, including Siouxlands three governors, are urging congressional leadership to remove and prohibit the Biden Administrations COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” said the letter sent to congressional leaders.

The letter highlights four pieces of data on why the mandate should be removed:

On October 8, 2022, U.S. Army National Guard Chief of Staff Major General Rich Baldwin explained that the National Guard missed its recruiting target by 10% and announced that 7,500 members left service.

On September 21, 2022, Deputy Chief of the Army National Guard Strength Maintenance Division Anson Smith revealed that the National Guard was preparing to discharge approximately 14,000 soldiers in the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

On October 10, 2022, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth revealed that the Army failed its recruitment goal by 25% falling 15,000 recruits short of the target.

As of November 15, 2022, the Armed Forces discharged 8,000 Active Duty members since the implementation of the Biden vaccine mandate.

A full list of the governors who signed this letter can be seen below:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.