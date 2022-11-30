Man in critical condition after shooting in Carroll, IA

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says at about 12:55 a.m. officers with the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Officers were sent to the Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll and found a man who had a gunshot wound to his face. That man, who has not been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital before being sent to Iowa City where he remains in critical condition.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. The names of those believed to be involved in this shooting are not being released at this time.

