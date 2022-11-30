Morningside adds women’s wrestling names Jordan Cliff head coach

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Morningside announced Monday that they would be adding women’s wrestling, they also introduced Jordan Cliff as the first ever head coach of the program.

A couple of quick things Morningside is going to begin competition in the 2023-2024 season, they are the 6th GPAC school to add a women’s wrestling program, but the GPAC does not officially have women’s wrestling as a sport yet, 4 GPAC schools compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, while another runs an independent schedule.

The first step for head coach Jordan Cliff is to put a team together through recruiting, the good news is Cliff knows exactly what he wants in a wrestler.

“It’s going to be somebody that has a tough work ethic,” said Cliff. “A lot of the other skills we’re going to be able to fix here on campus, we’ll be able to get into the wrestling room and adapt their technique to something that is going to be fitting in this program, but the work ethic isn’t something that I can make it isn’t something that I can create in the wrestling room.”

