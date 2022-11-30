Mostly sunny day ahead, but the wind is going to make it cold

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! This morning skies are mostly clear as our temperatures are in the mid to low teens with wind chills in the single digits and some spots below zero. That’s all thanks to our wind out of the northwest up to 35 miles per hour.

Roads this morning are also still partially covered with some slick conditions so make sure you leave a bit earlier and use caution. Main issue is black ice on the neighborhood roads and county roads that hasn’t been salted or plowed.

For today, our highs will rise into the mid to upper 20s, but with our wind out of the west southwest up to 35 miles per hour our feels like temperatures will be in the low teens and single digits. On the bright side we will see plenty of sunshine today!

Tonight, clouds do move in from the west making it partly cloudy as our lows dip into the mid to low teens across the region with wind chills in the single digits and even some wind chills below zero. Thats all thanks to our wind out of the south southeast up to 25 miles per hour.

Looking ahead towards the rest of the week we see a small warm up. Temperatures will get into the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday before another cold front moves in Friday night bringing in more cold air.

I have all the details in this video attached and on News 4 Today!

