Norfolk man leaves generous gift to nursing program at NECC

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Norfolk resident Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, passed away in Sep. of 2021. In his will, he bequeathed $40,000 to be used for scholarships in both the nursing and optometry programs at NECC. The money was placed in an endowment.

“Jack lived in the Norfolk area for many years and was always fond of education. He decided to choose nursing (for his benevolence) because of the people. In the last few years, they were really good to Jack and to my mom. They wanted to give back to the community,” said his stepson, Ronald Kotrous.

Kohler came from a service background, a sailor in the United States Navy. He joined in 1943 prior to graduating high school and served in the Pacific Theatre. He was stationed at Guadalcanal, New Guinea, Russell, and the Amerilites Islands. He completed his service time in Brooklyn, at the New York Naval Base in 1945, and was honorably discharged in 1946.

After his discharge from the Navy, Kohler moved back to Norfolk. He worked for the American Optical Company for 33 years. His 95th birthday celebrations had included being recognized at the Nebraska Cornhusker game in Lincoln as an honorary WWII Sentinel in front of 86,000 fans.

“Endowed scholarships are a great way to create a legacy,” said Dr. Tracy Kruse, vice president of development and external affairs at Northeast Community College and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “We sincerely appreciate this gift from Mr. Kohler, and will remember him each time we present the Mahlon B. Kohler Scholarship.”

For more information on setting up an endowed or annual scholarship at Northeast Community College, contact foundation@northeast.edu or call (402) 844-7240.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.