‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth.

The actor and former professional wrestler confessed in a recent post on Instagram that when he was 14 years old, he stole a Snickers bar from a 7-Eleven store in Hawaii every day on the way to the gym for nearly a year.

“The same store clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he said in the post.

In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he called “righting his wrongs” ― and buys every Snickers bar on the shelf.

He explained on Instagram that it was the “least he could do.”

“When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on these shelves,” he said.

Johnson also took care of every purchase for the people who walked into the store, picking up the tab for shoppers.

He left the candy bars at the counter and asked the cashiers to give them to anyone else trying to swipe a Snickers bar.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try to make good, that felt really, really good,” he said, at the end of the video.

