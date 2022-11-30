Suspect in Laurel, NE murders waives preliminary hearing

Jason Jones.
Jason Jones.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - The man accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska back in August has had his case bound over to District Court in Cedar County.

According to court documents, on Nov. 29 attorneys for 42-year-old Jason Jones requested to have his preliminary hearing waived. Anyone charged with a felony in Nebraska is entitled to a preliminary hearing, which determines whether there is enough evidence against them for a criminal trial to take place.

The preliminary trial was scheduled for Dec. 7 in Cedar County Court, With that hearing waived, Jones’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23.

Jones is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. These charges stem from several shootings and arson that occurred on Aug. 4. On that day, authorities found four victims at two different burnt homes in Laurel. The victims were identified as 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford.

Authorities allege Jones killed Ebeling at her Laurel home before breaking into another house a few blocks away. At this second home, Jones allegedly killed the Twifords.

On Aug. 5, authorities searched Jones’s home and found him with significant burns. Court documents allege Jones burned himself setting fire to the Ebeling and Twiford homes. He was taken to a hospital where he was kept for several months as he recovered from his injuries. He is now being held at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln and is being held without bail.

If convicted of the murder charges, Jones could be given the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Le Mars resident, Miakol Miakuach Mayiik, was arrested on multiple charges following a pursuit...
Pursuit in Le Mars, IA sends suspect, officer to hospital
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Two vehicle accident claims life of Estherville, IA woman

Latest News

Sioux City Human Rights Commission
War Eagle Human Rights Award Honorees announced
Mahlon "Jack" Kohler
Norfolk man leaves generous gift to nursing program at NECC
Minneapolis new law
IA, NE, SD governors among group urging removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
City of Norfolk, Nebraska says water main may cause discolored water