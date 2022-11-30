Suspect in Laurel, NE murders waives preliminary hearing

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - The man accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska back in August has had his case bound over to District Court in Cedar County.

According to court documents, on Nov. 29 attorneys for 42-year-old Jason Jones requested to have his preliminary hearing waived. Anyone charged with a felony in Nebraska is entitled to a preliminary hearing, which determines whether there is enough evidence against them for a criminal trial to take place.

The preliminary trial was scheduled for Dec. 7 in Cedar County Court, With that hearing waived, Jones’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23.

Jones is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. These charges stem from several shootings and arson that occurred on Aug. 4. On that day, authorities found four victims at two different burnt homes in Laurel. The victims were identified as 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford.

Authorities allege Jones killed Ebeling at her Laurel home before breaking into another house a few blocks away. At this second home, Jones allegedly killed the Twifords.

On Aug. 5, authorities searched Jones’s home and found him with significant burns. Court documents allege Jones burned himself setting fire to the Ebeling and Twiford homes. He was taken to a hospital where he was kept for several months as he recovered from his injuries. He is now being held at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln and is being held without bail.

If convicted of the murder charges, Jones could be given the death penalty.

