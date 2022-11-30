Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The Treasury Department says it has complied with a court order to make available Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump’s tax returns available to a congressional committee.

The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

The court, without dissent, cleared the legal obstacle to disclosure of Trump’s tax returns.

A department spokesperson said “Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision” but declined to say whether the committee had accessed the documents. The spokesperson declined to be identified by name because of privacy constraints.

Trump refused to release his tax returns during his 2016 presidential campaign or his four years in the White House.

After the Supreme Court action, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said in a statement that “since the Magna Carta, the principle of oversight has been upheld, and today is no different. This rises above politics, and the Committee will now conduct the oversight that we’ve sought for the last three and a half years.”

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the dispute over his tax returns, the Treasury Department had refused to provide the records during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s.

Lower courts agreed that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.

Chief Justice John Roberts imposed a temporary freeze on Nov. 1 to allow the court to weigh the legal issues raised by Trump’s lawyers and the counter-arguments of the administration and the House of Representatives.

Just over three weeks later, the court lifted Roberts’ order without comment.

___

Associated Press reporters Mark Sherman and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

