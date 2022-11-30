True North Medical Marijuana Dispensary holds ‘Open House’ Tuesday

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - True North Dispensary will be the first South Dakota medical marijuana dispensary to open in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

A public open house was held Tuesday at the store since there was no available product yet. It was an opportunity for the public to get more information about the medical marijuana industry.

When the store opens, it will be locked and people can only enter if they have a medical marijuana card.

“North Sioux City, the city has been great to work with, they’ve been very welcoming to us,” said Ben Nesselhuf, a partner of True North Dispensary. “I wasn’t sure how that was going to go. We have city council members and the mayor here and a number of city employees here. We have been very very happy to be patterning with North Sioux City on this.”

True North Dispensary is entirely locally-owned and operated. It has been in the works for two years.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

How the NAIA Volleyball tournament impacts the local economy
True North Medical Marijuana Dispensary holds ‘Open House’ Tuesday
Policing in the snow
Officer Gill responds to a call for service on Tuesday.
Policing in the snow: Same calls as before, but more crashes