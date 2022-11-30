True North Medical Marijuana Dispensary holds ‘Open House’ Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - True North Dispensary will be the first South Dakota medical marijuana dispensary to open in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

A public open house was held Tuesday at the store since there was no available product yet. It was an opportunity for the public to get more information about the medical marijuana industry.

When the store opens, it will be locked and people can only enter if they have a medical marijuana card.

“North Sioux City, the city has been great to work with, they’ve been very welcoming to us,” said Ben Nesselhuf, a partner of True North Dispensary. “I wasn’t sure how that was going to go. We have city council members and the mayor here and a number of city employees here. We have been very very happy to be patterning with North Sioux City on this.”

True North Dispensary is entirely locally-owned and operated. It has been in the works for two years.

