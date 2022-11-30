War Eagle Human Rights Award Honorees announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Human Rights Commission announced the recipients of the War Eagle Human Rights Award for 2022. This year’s winners are Gary Turbes, Treyla Lee, and Trisha Caxsep gu wiga Etringer. The award is given each year to individuals or organizations whose efforts positively affect the civil rights climate in Siouxland.

Gary Turbes has had an entire career advocating for others with intellectual disabilities. His work has included helping those dealing with intellectual disabilities, autism, and or mental health issues. His career began as the volunteer Executive Director of Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa. He held that position for three years and then moved to Sioux City in 1977. Beginning with a three-person staff, he formed Mid-Step Services. The organization today employs more than 400 people and serves 300 individuals in the Siouxland area.

Treyla Lee has worked and volunteered for decades in the Siouxland community. She has served on the board of the Siouxland League of Women Voters, and the Missouri River Historic Development. She is currently a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and is a member of the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP. She presides on the board of directors for Iowa Humanities, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Siouxland, Lila Mae House, Siouxland Community Health Center, Telco Triad Credit Union, and Siouxland Youth for Christ.

Trisha Caxsep gu wiga Etringer has worked to better the Siouxland community with her commitment to cultural education, activism, community projects, and volunteering. She is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and a UNI graduate. She is the Director of Operations of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR), Director for the Great Plains Action Agency. Trisha is Native American representative on the Inclusive Sioux City Committee and serves on the Native American Advisory Board for the Sioux City Police Department, Community Action Agency, the Warming Shelter, and Indigenous Voices Rising.

