World AIDS Day Event to be held at the Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Community Health Center will be hosting a free World AIDS Day event at the Sioux City Public Museum, Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-7 p.m.

The Youth Advisory Board will be presenting the current statistics on HIV and talking about those statistics and stigma from a youth’s perspective. A speaker will also be addressing the group, discussing living with HIV and the stigma that goes with it. Food and beverages will be provided at the event, educational materials will be available, as will free HIV testing.

Siouxland Community Health Center is a federally funded qualified community health center. In 2022, the Siouxland Community Health Center served more than 38,500 patients residing in Sioux City, IA, and South Sioux City, Nebraska.

In the past two years, they have administered more than 56,000 COVID tests to people across Siouxland. The Siouxland Community Health Center embraces its mission of “Inspiring and Empowering our community through health equity for all.”

Last year, they were designated by Health Services and Resource Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader and COVID Testing Leader. Additional information may be obtained at www.slandchc.com.

