Acting NE Gov. Foley extends fuel shortage relief

By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Acting Nebraska Governor Mike Foley signed an executive order on Thursday, Dec. 1, to extend emergency relief due to regional fuel shortages.

The order, on a temporary basis, will allow drivers to work extended hours to transport gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel.

The order was signed in hopes of reducing fuel delays at petroleum terminals, thus making fuel more readily available to consumers.

However, in the order it is stated that, “No motor carrier operating under the terms of this emergency declaration shall require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who notifies a motor carrier that he or she needs immediate rest shall be given at least ten (10) consecutive hours off-duty before the driver is required to return to service.”

The order will be in effect through Dec. 31.

