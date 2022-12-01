Another windy and mostly sunny day across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! this morning is cold and windy. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s across the region with wind chills in the single digits thanks to our wind out of the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. Clouds are overhead this morning making it partly cloudy.

Today, the clouds from this morning will move out of Siouxland making it mostly sunny and windy. Highs today will get into the upper 30s and low 40s, but our wind out of the south southeast up to 30 miles per hour will give us wind chills in the 30s and 20s today. The warmer temperatures will allow some of the snow melt across the region.

Tonight, we will see above average highs for this time of year with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s with mostly clear skies with our wind out of the south up to 20 miles per hour.

Friday will be interesting. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with partly cloudy skies, but a cold front moves through Siouxland bringing some more cold air. This cold front also brings us another chance of snow across the region. If we see more snow showers, we are forecasting a good dusting across the region. Nothing like we saw this past Tuesday.

