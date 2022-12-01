‘Arnolds Sparkle’ is now open

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The Arnolds Park Amusement Park is aglow this holiday season. Not only is the recently revamped Lake Street glistening with holiday lights, but so is the amusement park itself.

“Arnolds Sparkle” is open to the public starting at 7 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23.

This is the first time the holiday event has been held, and park officials say they’ve been very pleased by the turnout so far since its first evening back on Nov. 26. They hope to make it an annual attraction.

Admission to “Arnolds Sparkle” is a suggested donation of $5 per person.

