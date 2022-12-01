BASE jumper slams into rocks, dangles off cliff by parachute

The jumper’s parachute got caught in the crags of the cliff, halting the decent and trapping the jumper until help arrives. (Source: Credit: Baron Edwards/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOAB, Utah (Gray News) – A BASE jumper in Utah crashed into a cliff Saturday and dangled from his parachute more than 100 feet in the air before being rescued.

Baron Edwards, 12, captured the dramatic fall on video. He was hiking in the area with his dad when they noticed a group of BASE jumpers in Kane Creek Canyon.

The video shows a BASE jumper leaping from the top of the cliff with a red parachute before slamming into the face of a cliff reportedly known as the Tombstone.

The jumper’s parachute got caught in the crags of the cliff, halting the descent and trapping the jumper until help arrived.

Members of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team saved the jumper.

Baron shared another video showing a successful BASE jump, with the jumper gliding smoothly down to the ground.

BASE is an acronym that stands for the type of objects participants jump from: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges) and Earth, meaning natural cliffs like those found in Utah.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
For the first time, we're hearing from the father of four boys who died in a house fire this...
Iowa father discusses losing his sons in Mason City house fire
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carroll, IA

Latest News

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Org. defense lawyer scolded for using struck testimony
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to the press at the White...
Biden, Macron talk about issues during White House meeting
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdoes in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Prince William and his wife Kate are in the US for the first time in eight years. (CNN, POOL)
William, Kate in Boston amid 'race row' at home
FILE - Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments