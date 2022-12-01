CNOS, Midlands Clinic partnership effective January 2023

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - A partnership between Midlands Clinic and CNOS will take effect on Jan. 3, 2023.

According to a news release issued by CNOS, the two Midland Clinic locations will only see a name change beginning Jan. 3, 2023. The addresses of both clinics will remain the same, with CNOS- Sioux Point Clinic at 705 Sioux Point Rd., Ste. 100, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and CNOS - Cosmetic and Dermatology, at 4301 Sergeant Rd., Ste. 120, Sioux City.

“This is truly the work of two great organizations partnering to provide even broader care. As our communities grow, CNOS is committed to responding to that growth and ensuring specialty services where they’re most needed,” said Nolan Lubarski, CNOS CEO.

“The partnership between CNOS and Midlands Clinic makes us stronger together,” said Dr. William Rizk, general surgeon. “As the need for specialty care changes, we must change too. And this is not only exciting for us, it’s essential for our patients.”

CNOS and Midlands patients can expect to keep their same provider at the same locations throughout the transition.

