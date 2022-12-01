Cold front arrives Friday possibly bringing a few rain and snow showers with it

Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
***Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland from Friday morning through Friday evening***

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While it was a strong south wind that helped warm up our temperatures some on Thursday, a colder wind will blow into the region on Friday.

Before that front arrives, we’ll see a steady south wind continue tonight and that will keep temperatures well above average in the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will start with a south wind that will get our highs into the mid 40s by midday, but then a cold front will move through the region with very gusty winds that could gust to 50 miles per hour and temperatures will start to fall during the afternoon with even a chance of a few rain and snow showers.

That system will be moving to the east and we’ll be left with a calmer wind by Saturday but also some colder temperatures with highs getting to near 30 degrees.

Expect a lot of sunshine on Sunday with highs starting to work their way back upward into the upper 30s.

Will that warming trend continue into next week?

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

