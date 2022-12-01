Food Bank of Siouxland receives donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland was presented a donation check as part of yearly giving from Siouxland Federal Credit Union.

Every year, the credit union holds an employee and volunteer appreciation dinner and a silent auction. All proceeds from the auction are donated to a local charity. This year, Scheels of Sioux City pledged to match the first $5,000 raised.

“We always say we can purchase up to five meals for every dollar donated so looking at a donation of over $11,000, we’re looking at, at least 55,000 meals that have been given to the Siouxland community through this donation,” said Valerie Petersen, associate executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

“Scheels cares about our community, and we give back generously with both our time and our resources. SFCU let us know that they were raising money for the food bank, and we saw this as a way to partner and make a greater impact considering the rising cost of food,” Said Scheels Store Leader Neil Mittelstaedt.

In total $11,344 were raised for The Food Bank of Siouxland.

