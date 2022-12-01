Former Huskers coach Mikey Joseph due in court

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon following his arrest yesterday.

Lincoln Police said officers were called at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 34th and Tree Line Drive in south Lincoln on a report of someone being “pushed, choked, and punched” by another person.

LPD said Joseph, 54, was arrested at a separate location. He was booked into the Lancaster County Jail and is facing charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

Lincoln Police said they don’t typically inform media for domestic-related arrests, but did so in this case because of the high-profile nature of the suspect and to “provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure.”

ESPN on Wednesday reported that Joseph had been arrested in a similar incident in 1990, while he was a quarterback for the Huskers. In that case, the police reports said an ongoing domestic dispute had escalated when he broke the window to his girlfriend’s apartment while trying to gain entry, but “no charges were filed in that case because of uncooperative witnesses.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

