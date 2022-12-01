Goodwill continues Shoe and Mitten Party tradition

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 81-year tradition of distributing new shoes, socks, hats and mittens to children across the Siouxland area will continue on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event will be held from 9a.m. to 2 p.m., at Goodwill’s Support Center, 3100 W. 4th St., Sioux City.

The event will serve around 1,000 children ages 5 through 11 in the Siouxland area alone, while also reaching children in other parts of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

In 2021, Goodwill’s Shoe and Mitten Party served 2,424 children in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. Goodwill’s plan for this year is to serve over 2,750 children territory wide.

Volunteers from the community will help distribute shoes, socks, hats, mittens and treats during the party.

“The simple act of receiving a new pair of shoes makes a lasting impact on a child’s life. In addition to seeing the smiles on children’s faces during this heartwarming event, we hear joyful stories from community members who received shoes as a child. Our volunteers and Goodwill team come together to make this a magical day where kids leave feeling cared for”, said Briget Solomon, Goodwill of the Great Plains chief executive officer.

This annual event started in 1941 at the Goodwill store in Sioux City, by the late John Perry Hantla.

