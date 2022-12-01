Grassley receives the Evangeline Booth Award

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley(WGEM)
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - The Salvation Army’s most honored award, the Evangeline Booth Award, was presented to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R), Wednesday, Nov. 30, in his office at the nation’s capital.

“On behalf of the Salvation Army, and recognizing this award has been given to presidents, religious leaders, and individuals who have proven themselves consistent with Evangeline Booth’s example over the years, I’m pleased to present to you the Evangeline Booth Award in recognition of outstanding public service,” stated Salvation Army National Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder.

Senator Grassley was recognized for his lifetime commitment to public service. He is only one of two senators who have received the award.

“I am honored and accept this award with great pleasure. The Salvation Army’s work to serve those in need is both admirable and humbling. This moment serves as a reminder that it’s a privilege to serve the people of Iowa, and the responsibility of us in public office to think of ourselves as servant leaders,” stated Senator Grassley.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
For the first time, we're hearing from the father of four boys who died in a house fire this...
Iowa father discusses losing his sons in Mason City house fire
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carroll, IA

Latest News

Report: Michigan to replace Iowa Caucuses as leadoff to 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French...
Bidens to host Macrons for 1st state dinner since 2019
New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries will become the first Black American to lead a major...
House Dems elect Jeffries to serve as minority leader
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew
Former Woodbury County Sheriff withdraws name for board of supervisors position