Grassley receives the Evangeline Booth Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - The Salvation Army’s most honored award, the Evangeline Booth Award, was presented to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R), Wednesday, Nov. 30, in his office at the nation’s capital.

“On behalf of the Salvation Army, and recognizing this award has been given to presidents, religious leaders, and individuals who have proven themselves consistent with Evangeline Booth’s example over the years, I’m pleased to present to you the Evangeline Booth Award in recognition of outstanding public service,” stated Salvation Army National Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder.

Senator Grassley was recognized for his lifetime commitment to public service. He is only one of two senators who have received the award.

“I am honored and accept this award with great pleasure. The Salvation Army’s work to serve those in need is both admirable and humbling. This moment serves as a reminder that it’s a privilege to serve the people of Iowa, and the responsibility of us in public office to think of ourselves as servant leaders,” stated Senator Grassley.

