LaunchPAD announces addition of new exhibits

LaunchPAD Children's Museum
LaunchPAD Children's Museum(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - LaunchPAD Children’s Museum will close from Dec. 5-9 for the installation of new exhibits.

Guests will be able to return to the museum beginning Dec. 10 to play and discover the new exhibits.

Since opening in 2016, this will be the first major exhibit remodel for LaunchPAD.

LaunchPAD ReImagined, will create interest and exploration for guests of all ages. The new additions will feature Little Launchtown, a John Deere tractor, horse stables, a tree house, and more components.

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum worked closely with exhibit designers and fabricators to ensure the safety and durability of all new exhibits placed.

Executive Director Carrie Lebowich said, “Our biggest dream is to continue providing a welcoming environment for kids of all ages to play and discover for many years to come. With all the little hands, and happy feet, we know our exhibits have been well loved. Some exhibits were showing their wear and are ready to move on. In our LaunchPAD Reimagined plan, we carefully researched and developed new exhibits that keep kids engaged, learning through play and growing with the museum. We are excited to share these new exhibits with our community, and know the impact to Siouxland children will be huge.”

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, LaunchPAD will be closed Tuesdays to allow time for deep cleaning and maintenance of all exhibits.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
For the first time, we're hearing from the father of four boys who died in a house fire this...
Iowa father discusses losing his sons in Mason City house fire
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carroll, IA

Latest News

Mike Foley
Acting NE Gov. Foley extends fuel shortage relief
Former Huskers Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022,...
Former Huskers coach Mikey Joseph due in court
Dormitory being built in Arnold's Park for seasonal workers
Arnolds Park Amusement Park building new dormitory for workers
File photo of ambulance.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident near North Sioux City, SD