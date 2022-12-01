LaunchPAD announces addition of new exhibits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - LaunchPAD Children’s Museum will close from Dec. 5-9 for the installation of new exhibits.

Guests will be able to return to the museum beginning Dec. 10 to play and discover the new exhibits.

Since opening in 2016, this will be the first major exhibit remodel for LaunchPAD.

LaunchPAD ReImagined, will create interest and exploration for guests of all ages. The new additions will feature Little Launchtown, a John Deere tractor, horse stables, a tree house, and more components.

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum worked closely with exhibit designers and fabricators to ensure the safety and durability of all new exhibits placed.

Executive Director Carrie Lebowich said, “Our biggest dream is to continue providing a welcoming environment for kids of all ages to play and discover for many years to come. With all the little hands, and happy feet, we know our exhibits have been well loved. Some exhibits were showing their wear and are ready to move on. In our LaunchPAD Reimagined plan, we carefully researched and developed new exhibits that keep kids engaged, learning through play and growing with the museum. We are excited to share these new exhibits with our community, and know the impact to Siouxland children will be huge.”

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, LaunchPAD will be closed Tuesdays to allow time for deep cleaning and maintenance of all exhibits.

