Northwestern opens up pool play with loss to Marian

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Despite a valiant effort out of the Red Raiders, Northwestern fell to Marian of Indiana in four sets to open up pool play at the NAIA volleyball championships.

Every set was down to the wire with the first set going to Marian 25-22, then Northwestern bounced back in the second set, winning 25-20. The match was looking to be a long battle, but Marian proceeded to take set 3, 25-22, and 4 25-21.

Northwestern is back in action when pool play continues on Friday. The Red Raiders will take on the Southwestern Assemblies of God University start time is set for 4 pm at the Tyson Events Center

