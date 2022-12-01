Protection orders against wife of Laurel murder suspect will remain in effect

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Three protection orders placed against the wife of a suspect accused of murdering four people in Laurel, Nebraska will stay in effect for the time being.

According to court documents, a judge on Thursday, Dec. 1, declared the protection orders against Carrie Jones will remain in effect for one year from their original issue date. Carrie is married to Jason Jones, who is charged with four counts of murder for his alleged involvement in the deaths of 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford.

The protection orders are for Brian Welch, who was the fiance of Michele Ebeling, and for Alan and Sherry Pallas, who live on the same street as Carrie.

Welch claims he filed the protection order after Carrie approached him while cleaning out his fiance’s house and threatened to kill him. While Alan and Sherry Pallas claim Carrie has threatened them on multiple occasions following the deaths in Laurel. All three filed their harassment protection orders in November, so they will be in effect until November 2023.

The hearing was held Dec. 1 because Carrie requested one after receiving the protection orders. Under Nebraska law, a law enforcement officer may arrest, with or without a warrant, someone who has committed a violation of the issued protection order.

Jason Jones is expected to be in court for his arraignment on Jan. 23, 2023.

