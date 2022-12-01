Report: Michigan to replace Iowa Caucuses as leadoff to 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar

(NBC15)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Politico is reporting that Michigan will take over and replace Iowa as the early nominating state for Democrats in 2024.

Jonathan Martin, a senior political reporter for Politico, has stated that Minnesota made an aggressive play for the ‘First in the Nation’ spot, but that Biden’s ties to the state and its importance in the general election for Democrats, made a decisive factor to the committee.

The news comes as no surprise after the DNC passed a resolution announcing that it wanted states that went early in the nominating process to meet standards of diversity, competitiveness, and feasibility.

Iowa came under scrutiny in 2020 for chaos during Democratic caucuses that year and delayed results.

A formal vote is expected to be taken up by the DNC this weekend. Iowa’s representative to the Rules and Bylaws Committee told KCRG the Committee has not been notified of anything yet.

Republicans have already set its 2024 primary calendar with Iowa first and the chair of Iowa’s Republican Party, Jeff Kaufmann, told NBC News he would move Iowa’s Caucuses to Halloween if needed to keep it first.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
For the first time, we're hearing from the father of four boys who died in a house fire this...
Iowa father discusses losing his sons in Mason City house fire
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carroll, IA

Latest News

Carrie Jones, right, the wife of Laurel murder suspect Jason Jones.
Protection orders against wife of Laurel murder suspect will remain in effect
"Arnolds Sparkles" is open beginning at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
‘Arnolds Sparkle’ is now open
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley
Grassley receives the Evangeline Booth Award
Mike Foley
Acting NE Gov. Foley extends fuel shortage relief