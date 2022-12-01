Sen. Grassley defends Iowa caucuses as Democrats consider change

The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee will start a series of meetings.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee will start a series of meetings on Thursday to decide the fate of the Iowa caucuses in 2024.

The Caucuses have come under fire by leaders in the national Democratic Party, who say Iowa lacks the diversity and competitiveness to be the first to nominate.

The potential change in which state gets to begin the nominating process comes after the chaotic 2020 caucus that caused a delay in announcing a winner.

Democrats are expected to set the nomination calendar in this series of meetings that will run through the weekend.

Iowa Republicans already committed to a ‘first-in-the-nation’ caucus for their party, saying it’s important for Iowa Democrats to follow suit.

“That’s the way it’s been, and I think it’s proved its effectiveness in Iowa because you can come and campaign in Iowa without spending a lot of money,” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said. “And I think there’s at least two democratic presidents that wouldn’t be president today if they hadn’t won in Iowa. One would be Carter in ‘76, the other would be President Obama.”

Sen. Grassley said former President Barack Obama proved he could win voters over in Iowa, and this led him to receive the Democratic Nomination before becoming president.

Many leaders in the Democratic Party believe Iowa doesn’t meet its standards for which state should go first, calling for the nominating process to begin in a state that is less White.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
For the first time, we're hearing from the father of four boys who died in a house fire this...
Iowa father discusses losing his sons in Mason City house fire
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carroll, IA

Latest News

Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew
Former Woodbury County Sheriff withdraws name for board of supervisors position
Minneapolis new law
IA, NE, SD governors among group urging removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Paying for Medicaid expansion, proposed grocery tax cut
From left to right facing camera, Reps. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Will Mortenson (R-Pierre),...
Moderate Republicans dominate South Dakota State House leadership elections
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments