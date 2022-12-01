Sen. Grassley defends Iowa caucuses as Democrats consider change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee will start a series of meetings on Thursday to decide the fate of the Iowa caucuses in 2024.

The Caucuses have come under fire by leaders in the national Democratic Party, who say Iowa lacks the diversity and competitiveness to be the first to nominate.

The potential change in which state gets to begin the nominating process comes after the chaotic 2020 caucus that caused a delay in announcing a winner.

Democrats are expected to set the nomination calendar in this series of meetings that will run through the weekend.

Iowa Republicans already committed to a ‘first-in-the-nation’ caucus for their party, saying it’s important for Iowa Democrats to follow suit.

“That’s the way it’s been, and I think it’s proved its effectiveness in Iowa because you can come and campaign in Iowa without spending a lot of money,” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said. “And I think there’s at least two democratic presidents that wouldn’t be president today if they hadn’t won in Iowa. One would be Carter in ‘76, the other would be President Obama.”

Sen. Grassley said former President Barack Obama proved he could win voters over in Iowa, and this led him to receive the Democratic Nomination before becoming president.

Many leaders in the Democratic Party believe Iowa doesn’t meet its standards for which state should go first, calling for the nominating process to begin in a state that is less White.

