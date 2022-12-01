South Dakota Department of Education given $3M in Innovative Equipment Grants

(MGN)
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Seventeen of South Dakota’s school districts received more than $3M in Innovative Equipment Grants. The funds are to be used to implement emerging technology and modern equipment in the programs.

“The equipment schools purchase with these grants will open students’ eyes to amazing career opportunities in their backyards. They are taking their CTE programs to the cutting-edge, helping students master industry standards, learn from employers in their local communities, and develop skills for high-demand, high-wage fields in South Dakota,” stated Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson in a South Dakota Department of Education press release.

The district of Bon Homme will receive $193,500. The district will purchase industrial welding and CNC equipment to augment their current ag, food, and natural resources program.

The district of Harrisburg will receive $250,000 to address the issue of food insecurity. The district will partner with a local landscaping company to build professional greenhouses used in urban farming and landscaping operations. A FarmBot and hydroponics will be added in order to support comprehensive projects between ag, hospitality, and business clusters.

The Tea Area District will be given $118,702 in funds. They intend to expand their STEM by adding aviation simulators. Students will be able to learn the importance of science, technology, engineering, and math in aviation through the hands-on experiences.

