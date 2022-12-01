Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident near North Sioux City, SD

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The pedestrian that died last weekend in an accident near North Sioux City, South Dakota has been identified.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman has been identified as 39-year-old Amanda Taylor of Vermillion, South Dakota.

The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 26 at about 5 a.m., just one mile north of North Sioux City on Interstate 29. The preliminary investigation states a semi-truck was pulling trailers northbound on I-29 when it struck Taylor who was walking in the driving lane. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Kelly Westadt of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was not harmed.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident, and all information released so far is only preliminary.

The interstate was closed for about 45 minutes after the accident.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
For the first time, we're hearing from the father of four boys who died in a house fire this...
Iowa father discusses losing his sons in Mason City house fire
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carroll, IA

Latest News

Mike Foley
Acting NE Gov. Foley extends fuel shortage relief
Former Huskers Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022,...
Former Huskers coach Mikey Joseph due in court
LaunchPAD Children's Museum
LaunchPAD announces addition of new exhibits
Dormitory being built in Arnold's Park for seasonal workers
Arnolds Park Amusement Park building new dormitory for workers