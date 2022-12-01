Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident near North Sioux City, SD

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The pedestrian that died last weekend in an accident near North Sioux City, South Dakota has been identified.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman has been identified as 39-year-old Amanda Taylor of Vermillion, South Dakota.

The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 26 at about 5 a.m., just one mile north of North Sioux City on Interstate 29. The preliminary investigation states a semi-truck was pulling trailers northbound on I-29 when it struck Taylor who was walking in the driving lane. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Kelly Westadt of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was not harmed.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident, and all information released so far is only preliminary.

The interstate was closed for about 45 minutes after the accident.

