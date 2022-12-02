41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A call for a loud, large party in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 led to the citation of 41 minors.

According to a news release by the Norfolk Police Division, they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of West Park for a party. Upon arrival they found many attending the alcohol party were under the age of 21.

Police cited 41 individuals for minor in possession of alcohol.

The resident of the home, Braxton Lind, 19, of Norfolk, Nebraska, was cited for disturbing the peace.

Norfolk Police were assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

