Cold front bringing gusty winds and colder temperatures to Siouxland

Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front that moved through Siouxland during the day on Friday is going to keep very gusty winds with us into the first half of Friday night and temperatures will continue to get colder.

While there could be a few flurries through Friday evening, we’ll be clearing out our skies later on with lows heading into the single digits with wind chills going well down below zero.

Saturday will give us plenty of sunshine early with some clouds moving in by the afternoon as temperatures will be on the cool side of things topping out in the low 30s although it will not be nearly as windy as what we saw on Friday.

We’ll see a little better warming on Sunday as highs get into the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

More clouds could move in early next week as temperatures start to get a bit cooler on us yet again.

How much cooler will we be talking?

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
File photo of ambulance.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident near North Sioux City, SD
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion

Latest News

Cold front will bring in colder air, windier conditions, and another chance of some snow
Cold front will bring in colder air, windier conditions, and another chance of some snow
Future Track
Cold front arrives Friday possibly bringing a few rain and snow showers with it
Future Track
Cold front arrives Friday possibly bringing a few rain and snow showers with it
Another windy and mostly sunny day across Siouxland
Another windy and mostly sunny day across Siouxland