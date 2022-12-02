Cold front bringing gusty winds and colder temperatures to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front that moved through Siouxland during the day on Friday is going to keep very gusty winds with us into the first half of Friday night and temperatures will continue to get colder.

While there could be a few flurries through Friday evening, we’ll be clearing out our skies later on with lows heading into the single digits with wind chills going well down below zero.

Saturday will give us plenty of sunshine early with some clouds moving in by the afternoon as temperatures will be on the cool side of things topping out in the low 30s although it will not be nearly as windy as what we saw on Friday.

We’ll see a little better warming on Sunday as highs get into the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

More clouds could move in early next week as temperatures start to get a bit cooler on us yet again.

How much cooler will we be talking?

