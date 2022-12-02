Cold front will bring in colder air, windier conditions, and another chance of some snow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning, we’re all in the 30s, with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour from the south and southeast. We are also dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies across Siouxland this morning.

Today, our highs will get into the 40s and low 50s this afternoon, but around midday a cold front will move through the region and start to drop our temperatures into the 30s and 20s by the late afternoon. The cold front will not only bring in cold air, but we will also see windy conditions with gusts up to 50 miles per hour out of the northwest.

With gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Siouxland except Holt County. This is for the entire day on Friday.Make sure you have your garbage cans and Christmas decorations tied down so they don’t blow away.

Also, later this afternoon, we could see some snow showers develop as the cold front passes through. As of right now, we are not expecting any major snowfall amounts as the snow showers will move out of the region quickly. With that being said, we are expecting a quick dusting of half an inch or less.

The cold air settles in tonight, with temperatures in the single digits and a northwest wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour, making it feel like temperatures below zero across Siouxland.Also, the clouds from today will start to move out, giving us a mostly clear night.

The rest of the weekend will be somewhat nice, with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s and the wind being calmer.

I have all the details on News 4 Today!

