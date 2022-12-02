Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.(Kilgore Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas were shocked to find a dog behind the wheel of a car that crashed in a Walmart parking lot Thursday.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.

“He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion,” police said.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while...
According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.(Kilgore Police Department)

Aiding to the problem, the vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed to dog to put the car in drive. The dog was also wearing a leash, which police believe got caught on the emergency brake and released it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” police said.

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
File photo of ambulance.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident near North Sioux City, SD
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion

Latest News

Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Man accused of multiple Siouxland robberies pleads not guilty
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then...
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center announces expansion initiatives