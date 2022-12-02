Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center announces expansion initiatives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Initiatives have been announced to modernize and expand the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center/Betty Strong Encounter Center and its offerings.

It was announced the center is raising funds for:

construction of an outdoor stage where they will produce free summer shows;

a large new outdoor sign with LED capability;

construction and installation of a large, new long-term exhibit;

ongoing expenses related to maintaining their large American flag and

a long-planned maintenance shed.

“We are driven by three imperatives,” explained Executive Director Tracy Bennett. “Those are to continue bringing new opportunities for guests to learn and be entertained, to do so for free and to keep the center well-maintained and welcoming. We’re great at thinking of new ways to serve our guests and keep them coming back; the challenge is to raise the funds that allow us to do that, plus maintain and improve our facilities. For that, we lean on the Siouxland community.”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.