Man accused of multiple Siouxland robberies pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The man accused of a slate of robberies across Siouxland has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Kevon Spratt has pleaded not guilty to fourteen criminal charges, including several robbery and assault charges.

Spratt is suspected of robbing multiple locations throughout the tri-state area, including “Check Into Cash” in Sioux City, a robbery in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa and a bank in Salix, Iowa.

Police say Spratt is homeless, though he does have a vehicle. And while his intentions are unclear, he has allegedly been in Siouxland since this Spring.

