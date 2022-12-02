Man accused of multiple Siouxland robberies pleads not guilty

Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa, and possibly in the connection a few others in the past weeks.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The man accused of a slate of robberies across Siouxland has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Kevon Spratt has pleaded not guilty to fourteen criminal charges, including several robbery and assault charges.

Spratt is suspected of robbing multiple locations throughout the tri-state area, including “Check Into Cash” in Sioux City, a robbery in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa and a bank in Salix, Iowa.

Police say Spratt is homeless, though he does have a vehicle. And while his intentions are unclear, he has allegedly been in Siouxland since this Spring.

