Museum exhibit highlights Navajo rugs

The Sioux City Public Museum is featuring an exhibit on Navajo Rugs 1910-1977.
The Sioux City Public Museum is featuring an exhibit on Navajo Rugs 1910-1977.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rugs donated by a noted cultural anthropologist and honorary member of the Navajo tribe are among the vintage textiles showcased in the Sioux City Public Museum’s new exhibit, Navajo Rugs 1910-1977.

Several hand-made Navajo rugs have been donated to the museum over the years. Nine of the 14 rugs in the exhibit were collected during the 1920s by Dr. Clyde Kluckhohn of Le Mars, Iowa.

Navajo Rugs 1910-1977 opened in November in honor of National Native American Heritage Month. On display through March 5, 2023, the exhibit joined the popular Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection, which has an extended run through the end of the year.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th St., Sioux City.

