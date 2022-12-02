Sioux City Museum announces holiday activities, hours

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St., has announced its upcoming holiday activities and hours.

Kid’s Saturdays on Saturday, Dec. 10 will feature free “Holiday Make and Take” activities from 10-11:30 a.m. Children and their parents are invited to make fun holiday crafts and explore the museum gallery with a holiday scavenger hunt.

Throughout winter break, a Beatles-themed scavenger hunt will be available for families to explore the exhibit, Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection.

The Sioux City Public Museum will close at 4 p.m., Dec. 24 and remain closed on Dec. 25. The facility will also close at 4 p.m., Dec. 31 and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

