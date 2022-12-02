Siouxland Community Health Center held World AIDS Day event Thursday

People were able to learn about HIV and how medicine has advanced.
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday was World AIDS Day, which is dedicated to raising awareness of the disease spread by HIV infection and honoring those who have died from it. The Siouxland community gathered Thursday to learn more about the meaning of the day.

The Siouxland Community Health Center hosted the World AIDS Day event at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The Youth Advisory Board presented current statistics about HIV and the stigmas.

Snacks, games, and free HIV testing were also available.

Those on hand also heard from a person who is living with HIV. He talked about his experience with the stigmas surrounding the disease.

People also learned about the effects of HIV and how medicine has advanced.

“I think it’s very important to raise awareness of HIV and AIDs and the stigma that still surrounds HIV and AIDS through education and kind of combat some of the stigmas and talk about the advances that have happened in health care,” said Brandi Steck, the Ryan White HIV Program Manager at SCHC. “Specifically, the medication advances in how you can live a long happy healthy life being HIV positive and that it’s no longer a death sentence.”

All HIV testing and education services are free of charge at the Siouxland Community Health Center.

For more information, about their HIV program, click here.

