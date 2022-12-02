Tom Manning not returning as Iowa State Cyclones’ offensive coordinator

An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football...
An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Cyclones Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning and Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Coach Dave Andrews will not return to Iowa State’s football program next season.

Head Coach Matt Campbell made the announcement on Friday amid his ongoing top-to-bottom review of the university’s football program

“Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time.” Campbell said in a press release. “Tom and Dave are tremendous men who have had a hand in our success over the last few years, and we wish them and their families all the best in the future.”

Manning had been the Cyclones’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17 before spending a season coaching in the NFL. He then returned to the Cyclones in 2019.

Nate Scheelhaase will serve as the program’s interim offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
File photo of ambulance.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident near North Sioux City, SD
Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest