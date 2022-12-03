$250,000 worth of MRHD grants given to Siouxland nonprofits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Christmas is coming early for some Siouxland nonprofits. Seventeen Siouxland organizations are receiving critical funding for operations and projects as part of a grant from Missouri River Historical Development.

Monetary grants ranged from $5,000 to $30,000, with a total of $250,000.

Some of the organizations receiving the donations include Lutheran services in Iowa and another providing immigrant and refugee services for Afghan resettlement, support and housing assistance.

“A lot of the clients, yes, their families are still overseas, I cannot imagine, you know, what they do go through, but just whatever we can do a little bit to help if it makes just a little improvement. That’s what we do,” said Katie Hagen, Service Coordinator for Immigrant & Refugee Services.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, which needs an additional 45 male mentors, received $15,000 to help recruit those mentors.

“We’re constantly running a waitlist, we’re adding boys every week to our waiting lists. So we’re hoping a year from now that won’t be the issue,” said Kristie Arlt, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland executive director.

The funds come from gambling revenues at the Hard Rock Casino. MRHD holds the gambling license for the Hard Rock, and gets to hand out the revenues in the form of grants to charitable causes in Woodbury County.

